Over 600,000 on Revised Voters List

THE completed Revised List of Electors (RLE) for the 2020 General and Regional Elections has been published and includes the names of 661,378 eligible voters, over 90,000 more than the 2015 RLE.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) published the List on its website on Tuesday for public scrutiny, while posting to GECOM locations countrywide is set to be completed by January 4, 2020. The list will remain in public view for 21 days, as is the statutory requirement, during which time members of the Guyanese public and eligible voters are invited to review the list to ensure the details are correct.

The 2020 Elections is perhaps the most anticipated in the country’s history and will fiercely be contested by the country’s main political parties, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) + Alliance for Change (AFC) coalition and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic(PPP/C).

The 90,000 on the List includes some 16,000 new registrants from the house-to-house registration and claims and objections process. It also includes those who will be 18 or older by December 31, 2019; Guyanese citizens by birth, descent, naturalization or registration; any possible citizens of a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for a period of no less than one year preceeding December 31, 2019 who wish to be a part of the electoral process.

Where persons find that changes requested during the previous processes were not made, they are required to visit the registration office in their area to inform and update accordingly.

The final product will be the Official List of Electors (OLE) which will be used for voting come March 2, 2020. Leading up to this, the Commission put all efforts into ensuring eligible voters do not stand the chance of being disenfranchised, through means such as publishing the names of over 18,000 persons who have failed to uplift their National Identification Cards, some for as long as 11 years.

As of December 2, 2019, the total number of ID cards collected stood at 805. While those who fail to collect their cards will not be barred from voting on elections day, the Commission had raised concerns about failure of the persons in question to present themselves as existing.

The newspaper was informed that the commission is once again considering causing the names to be highlighted on the OLE for greater scrutiny on elections day. After meeting with President David Granger and Ministers of the Government recently, GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh and the six Commissioners gave the assurance that GECOM is on track for the March elections. In turn, the President pledged Government’s full support towards the body’s work in ensuring free, fair and credible elections are held.