Natural Resource Ministry to establish grievance desk

THE Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) has announced that a grievance address desk will be established at the ministry to frontally address complaints and issues within the sector this month.

In the meantime, all complaints made will continue to be addressed by the ministry and related agencies.

According to the ministry in a statement, MNR wishes to thank those who have supported and contributed to the work of the office and its agencies, namely the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the Guyana Gold Board, and the Guyana Forestry Commission.

“While on the trajectory of development for the sector and the country as a whole, it is understood that not all will be perfect. Nevertheless, the MNR and the mentioned agencies under the leadership of the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, have worked to ensure that the sector is not only utilised for individual benefit, but that it is managed and developed sustainably, to ensure its longevity for the nation,” the ministry noted.

With this having been said, the MNR also thanked those who raised concerns within the sector.

“These help to shape how the MNR moves in addressing and preventing sector- related issues from occurring. The minister and staff once again thanks all for their contributions as Guyana rises — from potential, to prosperity!” the statement from the ministry concluded.