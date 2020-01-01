Men were tortured, badly beaten

…autopsies find in # 63 Beach resort double murder

AUTOPSIES conducted on Vivekanand Narpatty, 71, a Canadian-based Guyanese and Harry Persaud Prashad, 58, whose decomposed bodies were found at the Sun Splash Hotel at #63 Beach, in East Berbice, Corentyne, on Tuesday, revealed that the men were severely beaten and tortured, before they met their demise.

The autopsies performed by Dr. Nehaul Singh, at the Fort Wellington Hospital, West Coast Berbice, revealed that the men suffered multiple injuries, including broken bones and blunt trauma about their bodies. That, coupled with the missing body parts, confirmed investigators’ suspicions that the men were indeed tortured.

In light of the report, investigators are now seeking answers, as to why the elderly men were badly tortured, and whether it was a case of them withholding information from the attackers, or the attackers sending a message. Nevertheless, as they try to put the pieces together to the horrific homicide that rocked the community, detectives are on the ground, working around the clock, to solve the case.

Several persons were questioned and subsequently released. Following the autopsies relatives of Prashad performed a funeral service at #68 Village on the Corentyne. They had stated that they hoped the persons responsible for the men’s deaths would be found and brought to justice.