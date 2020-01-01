Man sentenced for discharging firearm at rank

TWENTY-FIVE-year-old Kevin Allicock of James Street, Albouystown who was charged with discharging a firearm at a rank of the City Constabulary, was, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, sentenced to 12 months in prison by Magistrate Annette Singh.

Magistrate Singh, at the end of the trial, stated that she found sufficient evidence against Allicock. Hence, she sentenced him to 12 months in prison.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on August 15, 2019, at Orange Walk Bourda, Allicock discharged a firearm at City Constabulary rank, Brent Walcott, with intent to maim, disfigure or cause bodily harm.

According to information, at the time of the incident, Allicock was seen attempting to scale the fence of the Bourda Market when he was seen by constable Walcott. The constable raised an alarm and Allicock jumped from the fence, pulled a gun from his waist and fired three rounds in Walcott’s direction.

The court also heard that the rank was armed at the time and returned fire, but Allicock made good his escape. Shortly after, the rank received information about Allicock’s whereabouts, and a party of City Constabulary ranks went to Hadfield Street, where he (Allicock) was found hiding under a bridge. He was arrested and later charged.