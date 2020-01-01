Jealous lover kills youth at girlfriend’s home

KYLE Chase, 23, of Lot 234 Mc Allen, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, died from stab wounds during a fight with the ex-lover of a female friend on Monday.

The fight occurred at Lot 123 Mazaruni Street, Guyhoc Park, Georgetown.

The suspect, a 24- year -old of James and Victoria streets, Albouystown, received a wound to the head and is hospitalised under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Reports indicate that the victim, along with his cousin, Trevon Chase, was at the home of a female friend playing cards when two males visited.

One was identified as a former lover of the female friend. He was allegedly enraged at seeing Kyle Chase at the house and an argument and scuffle ensued.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim several times with a sharp object. He was taken

to the Davis’ Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Trevon Chase and the suspect who were also injured, received medical attention and were discharged. The matter was reported to the police and an investigation is underway.