Igloo Ice-cream customers win cash

EIGHTEEN lucky Igloo customers will start the New Year with extra money in their pockets after winning a total of $180,000 in cash in the Igloo Cash Reward promotion.

The winners’ names were pulled at three drawings held this week at Igloo outlets located at the East Bank Public Road, Stabroek Market and Enmore, East Coast Demerara with winners for the months of November and December.

Marketing and Promotion Supervisor at Sterling Products Limited, Dellon Lynch, explained that the customers who shopped at any Igloo outlet in November and December had the opportunity to submit their names for a chance to win cash for the holidays.

Lynch added that while this is the first ‘Igloo Cash Reward’ initiative, the company has consistently held promotions to reward customers. He added that by supporting the Igloo brand, “You win both ways, you get the best ice-cream plus you win cash for the holidays.”

He continued, “Sterling is all about giving back to its customers because we love you and we want you to have the best. Also, we want you to enjoy yourself. We want to see more and more persons winning.”

The winners of $15,000 cash awards are: Candaice Ames, Malikai Boodhill, Keshia Radlins, Carol Jordan, Jaclin Blair and Manawattie Badrinarain. The $10,000 winners are D. Dannet, Laurel Boodie, Claire Johnson, Marlon King and Entini James. Meanwhile, the six winners of $5000 each are Hermenie Pellew, Nandanie John, Richard Lovell, Nneka Bentick, Janet Mayers and Joeann Jackson.