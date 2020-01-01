Food loss and waste is a global issue

The idea of food being lost or wasted sounds simple, but in practice there is no commonly agreed definition.

Essentially, food loss and waste is the decrease in quantity or quality of food along the food supply chain. Food loss occurs along the food supply chain from harvest up to, but not including, the retail level. Food waste occurs at the retail and consumption levels.

Although there may be an economic loss, food diverted to other economic uses, like animal feed, is not considered as food loss or waste, nor are the inedible parts of food products. Initial estimates made by FAO for the Food Loss Index tell us that around 14 per cent of the world’s food is lost from post-harvest up to (but not including) the retail level. As we improve our estimates, we will know whether the order of magnitude of the problem is comparable to earlier estimates of around 1/3 of the world’s food lost or wasted every year.

Important causes of on-farm losses include inadequate harvesting time, climatic conditions, practices applied at harvest and handling, and challenges in marketing produce. Significant losses are caused by inadequate storage, as well as decisions made at earlier stages of the supply chain that cause products to have a shorter shelf life. Good infrastructure and efficient trade logistics are key to preventing food loss. Processing and packaging play a role in preserving foods, and losses are often caused by inadequate facilities, technical malfunction or human error.

The causes of food waste at the retail level are linked to limited shelf life, the need for food products to meet aesthetic standards in terms of colour, shape and size, and variability in demand. Consumer waste is often caused by poor purchase and meal planning, excess buying (influenced by over-large portioning and package sizes), confusion over labels (best before and use by) and poor in-home storing. If we want to reduce food loss and waste, then we need to know where it occurs and where interventions will be the most impactful.

To gain further insight into the location and extent of food loss and waste across stages in the food supply chain, as well as between regions and commodity groups, FAO conducted the below meta-analysis of existing food loss and waste studies all over the world. (FAO)