Essequibo Coast motorist escapes death following New Year’s crash

A motorist of Abram Zuil village in Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam) narrowly escaped death when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle he was driving on the Capeoy Public Road on Wednesday morning.

Mukesh Seurattan is hospitalized at the Suddie Public Hospital nursing injuries about his body following the accident. His condition was listed as stable.

The incident occurred around 7:30 on News Year’s morning.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, Seurattan was driving his ‘boss man’ Ford pick-up; he was taking it to a location at Hampton Court when he alleged that a car came into his path at an approaching turn.

He tried to serve away when he rooted out a crash bar alongside the roadway and ended up in a nearby trench. Seurattan immediately kicked open the window screen and escaped. The front of the pick-up vehicle was damaged.

Residents immediately rushed to the driver’s assistance after hearing the impact and he was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital.

The police subsequently visited the scene and a breathalyzer test which was conducted on the driver indicated that he was not under the influence of alcohol.(Indrawattie Natram)