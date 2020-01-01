Essequibo businesspersons encouraged to participate in trade fair in India

INDIA High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K J Srinivasa has urged Essequibo businesspersons to participate in trade fairs and business exhibitions in India to grow and expand their businesses.

He extended the invitation during an address at the Essequibo Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) Annual Dinner in Anna Regina, Region Two, on Saturday.

Speaking to members of the business community, residents and executives of the chambers at the Anna Regina Town Council Hall, High Commissioner Srinivasa said the organisers of the trade fairs in India usually offer free air tickets and local hospitality to businesses who are participating.

He said once the fairs are available, the High Commission to Guyana usually sends invites to the chambers of commerce and industry across Guyana.

“This is one area we can work together to enhance the business environment in Guyana,” Dr. Srinivasa said.

He also recognised the thriving coconut industry in Region Two during his visit to the Pomeroon River and said he will try to arrange for a delegation from India’s Coconut Development Board to visit Guyana and conduct seminars with the aim of sharing knowledge on the latest technology in the sector.

The Indian High Commission believes the seminars will expose the region to new methods as to how the coconut tree could be fully utilised.

INDIA AND GUYANA RELATIONS

Dr. Srinivasa said Guyana and India continue to share friendly and cordial relations.

“Both the governments support each other at international fora and collaborate in various fields. Economically, Guyana already enjoys tremendous support from India and India is happy to strengthen the level of collaboration in the future,” Dr. Srinivasa said.

Region Two Chairman, Devanand Ramdatt, during his brief remarks, called for unity to move the Pomeroon Supenaam Region forward. He said the lack of unity and co-operation from elected government officials are hampering the development of the beautiful agriculture region.

He, therefore, advised the business community to continue to work with the chambers to promote economic stability in the region. He also commended the efforts of the ECCI members and said every year the dinner is not only getting bigger, but better as well.

He also called for the establishment of a University of Guyana campus as well as improvement in the ferry and utility services in the region.

ECCI President, Roopan Ramotar, said the Essequibo is the ideal place for investment, especially in the coconut industry and eco-tourism. He noted that the region’s crime rate is low which is encouraging for business.

He also spoke at length on the value of the coconut industry and appealed to businessmen and farmers to diversify as against focussing only on rice cultivation.

According to Ramotar, the coconut industry is profitable and believes that more acreage of lands throughout Essequibo can be utilised for coconut cultivation.

He pledged to continue working with the business community and government to move the business sector forward.

At the end of the dinner, several executive members were awarded for their kind contribution towards the ECCI. The Indian High Commissioner also presented two gifts to the president and vice-president of the ECCI. Accompanying the high commissioner was Counsellor of Commerce, Vijay Kumar.