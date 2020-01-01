‘Drug mule’, recruiter sentenced

A 36-year-old woman who was busted with over G$1.1M worth in cocaine in her suitcase at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), and her alleged recruiter, were, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, each sentenced to three years nine months in prison and fined G$3.5M by Magistrate Faith McGusty, after they were found guilty.

Shellon Barrow, 36, of 35 Victoria Street, Albouystown, Georgetown and Kristy Griffith, 39, of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Barrow denied the charge which stated that, on September 15, 2018, at the CJIA, Timehri, she trafficked 1.638 kilograms of cocaine.

Barrow’s alleged recruiter, Griffith, was charged for aiding her to traffic the cocaine between September 14, 2018, and September 15, 2018, at the Sunset Hotel in Kitty.

Magistrate McGusty stated that, throughout the trial, Barrow gave numerous contradicting stories about the Cocaine. She added that, after going through the evidence that was presented by the prosecutor, she was satisfied that both Barrow and Griffith had knowledge of what they were doing and the video footage showed them willingly participating.

“I am sorry that the kids will have to go through this but I have to make an example of you guys. Look at the value of the drugs. If you guys were successful, you would have, one day, used the kids to do the same. I feel if you have the kids under your care you may one day use them to traffic drugs.” Magistrate McGusty said to the women.

According to information, on the day in question, Barrow was intercepted while attempting to board a flight with the cocaine concealed in false walls of her suitcase.

It is alleged that Griffith dropped the suitcase with the alleged narcotics off at the hotel to Barrow. CCTV footage was retrieved from the hotel along with confession statements from both women.