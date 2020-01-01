Dharm Shala centenarian passes away on Old Year’s Day

DHARM Shala’s oldest resident, Iris Agatha Brewster, passed away early Tuesday morning, after living at the institution for over 60 years, more than half her life.

Brewster was admitted to the home by the late Harry Ramsaroop, after explaining her dilemma to him, many decades ago. In her early years, Brewster was a dancer on stilts and known as Mother Sally.

She was described as a vibrant soul, the rainbow which always brought happiness to the other residents and staff in the institution. She will be greatly missed.