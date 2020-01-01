City Hall’s Chief Constable sacked

CHIEF Constable of the Georgetown Mayor & City Council, Andrew Foo, was, on Tuesday, sacked by the Council.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, Foo’s 30-year service to the council was allegedly terminated over the issue regarding the movement of the Council’s finance, in his personal vehicle, during the early part of 2019.

It was reported on July 16, 2019, that money that belonged to the council and that was to be transferred to the Council’s Treasury, from the market, was found in the Chief Constable’s vehicle bearing licence number PVV1405 for quite some time.

In his defence, at the time the money was found, Foo indicated to the Mayor and Councillors, at a statutory meeting later in the month of July 2019, that he made contact with the mayor, town clerk and other relevant authorities about what he had found. The money was being kept in the vehicle, PVV1405, for quite some time because the vehicle that was normally used for that purpose had experienced mechanical failure. The Local Government Commission had launched an investigation into the matter. However, efforts to reach the Mayor, Town Clerk (ag) and the chief constable himself, for a comment on the dismal, proved futile.