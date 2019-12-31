Young miner sentenced to 12 months while accomplice remanded

A TEENAGER was, on Monday, December 30, 2019, sentenced to 12 months in prison, while his accomplice was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, on two robbery charges.

Titus Valenzuela, 18, a miner of Linden-Soesdyke highway and his accomplice, Terrence Bacchus, 25, a miner of Linden, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. Valenzuela pleaded guilty, with explanation, to both charges, while Bacchus pleaded not guilty.

Particulars of the first charge stated that, on December 27, 2019, at Takatu Backdam, Cuyuni River, while armed with cutlasses, they robbed Candacy Ramroach of a phone valued at $58,000.

The second charge stated that, on the same day, and at the same place, they robbed Joao Pintoo of $830,000 cash, a quantity of colognes valued at $87,000, a phone valued at $5,000 and 14 penny weight of raw gold valued at $180,600.

Valenzuela told the court that his family needed the money and his little brother had to go to school. He added that he took the phone to get in contact with someone.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that Valenzuela was employed by Pintoo, and, a few days before Christmas, Pintoo ‘washed down’ at his dredge, closed operation and ‘dismissed’ his workers for the Christmas holiday. Valenzuela went away and made contact with Bacchus.

The miners (Valenzuela and Bacchus) then made plans and, the night in question, they went back to the mining camp where Pintoo was in the company of Ramroach. The miners, who were armed with cutlasses, ransacked the camp and took the articles mentioned in the charge and made good their escape.

The matter was reported at the Bartica Police Station and the miners were arrested. Further investigation was conducted and all the articles were found. During a caution statement, Valenzuela admitted to the offence and both miners were charged.

Mansfield objected to bail being granted to Bacchus based on the seriousness and the nature of the offence.

Magistrate McLennan, after listening to the prosecutor and Valenzuela, sentenced him to six months in prison for robbing Ramroach and twelve months for robbing Pintoo and told the court that the sentences will run concurrently.

Bacchus was remanded to prison until January 9, 2020, and the matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.