Vox Pop – Hopes for 2020

Rhonda Shewram – “2019 wasn’t all that bad; well I have big plans because of the oil, things supposed to be looking up for us; however I would like to say to the Guyanese people that we must live in love don’t bother with the race, we are one race and it’s the human race, cut each and every one of us we have the same blood so we must live in unity, whoever party you choose to vote for, that is your personal business but no racism.”

THE year 2019 has been a year of greatness for many Guyanese. Despite the challenges and sorrows many have persevered and they are now ready to take on 2020 with all their strength and might.

The Guyana Chronicle took a walk along the streets of Georgetown and this is what the people had to say.

