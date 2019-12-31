Trophy Stall supports 7th annual UDFA year-end football tourney

Ramesh Sunich proprietor of ‘Trophy Stall’ presents the first place trophy to president of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Terrence Mitchell.

TROPHY Stall continued its support of sports and has joined forces with the Upper-Demerara Football Association (UDFA) ahead of the New Year’s Day football final, set for the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden.

Games kicked off on December 13 and lasted some 8 days with 10 teams duking out.

The featured game the evening pits Coomacka FC versus Topp XX for the grand prize of $1M.

The second-placers will receive $600 000. Winners Connection FC and Botofago FC battle for $400 000 while the fourth-placers will walk away with $200 000.

