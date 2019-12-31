Trophy Stall supports 7th annual UDFA year-end football tourney

TROPHY Stall continued its support of sports and has joined forces with the Upper-Demerara Football Association (UDFA) ahead of the New Year’s Day football final, set for the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden.

Games kicked off on December 13 and lasted some 8 days with 10 teams duking out.

The featured game the evening pits Coomacka FC versus Topp XX for the grand prize of $1M.

The second-placers will receive $600 000. Winners Connection FC and Botofago FC battle for $400 000 while the fourth-placers will walk away with $200 000.