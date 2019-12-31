‘Operation Eradication’ a success

ON Sunday, December 29, 2019, a team of ranks, under the command of a very senior officer, conducted a marine patrol/ eradication operation in the Berbice River, which led to the discovery of two marijuana farms.

According to reports, between 08:40 hours and 15:00 hours, at Kimbia, Berbice River, the ranks located two marijuana cultivations, with over five thousand plants, measuring from six inches to six feet in height.

The ranks also found two makeshift camps with a large quantity of dried cannabis. No arrest was made.

The fields, camps and dried cannabis were photographed and destroyed by fire.