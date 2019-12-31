Minister Cummings spreads Christmas Cheer to elderly

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs, Karen Cummings, on Christmas Day, visited the homes of several residents on the East Coast of Demerara to spread the Christmas cheer.

Minister Cummings stated that Christmas is the season of caring and sharing and herself and team embarked on distributing hampers to a few elderly persons for the holiday.

“The reason for the season is to keep the Christ in the Christmas even as people are thinking about [material things] …In all our business we need to help the poor and those who are less fortunate and some of the elderly and so I took the time to give out some hampers to the less fortunate,” she stated.

She added that the exercise was a very successful and rewarding one since she was able to interact with several residents and have brief ‘chats’.