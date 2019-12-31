Labourer fined for illegal possession of ammunition

MAGISTRATE Peter Hugh, on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court, fined a 38-year-old labourer $150,000, with an alternative of one year in prison, for possession of ammunition.

Kevin Kurtzious of Bartica Turani, Essequibo River, pleaded guilty to the charge which read that, on December 29, 2019, in the vicinity of Mukupie, Region One (Barima-Waini), he had three live shot gun cartridges in his possession, without being the holder of a firearm licence.

According to reports, on the day in question, police ranks intercepted a boat which was captained by Kurtzious.

A search was conducted and the ammunition was found in Kurtzious’ possession.