Labourer charged with murder of Rose Hall Town driver

TWENTY-one-year-old Rickford Thomas, called ‘Baba’, of Rose Hall Town, was unrepresented when he appeared at Whim Magistrate’s Court, to answer to the indictable charge of murder.

Thomas was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that, on December 25, 2019, at Portuguese Quarters, Port Mourant, he murdered Carlos Williams, called “Tony”.

He made his appearance before Magistrate Alex Moore who remanded him to prison until February 17, 2020, for report.

On December 25, 2019 at approximately 03:40 hours, while at a Club, Thomas stabbed Williams after a fight ensued.

During that incident, two other persons received injuries, when they tried to intervene to save Williams. Those injured were Williams’ wife, Charlene Harry, and a friend, Paul Grant. Grant, in a previous interview, told the Guyana Chronicle an altercation between the accused and the victim started after he and Williams exited the club to use the washroom outside.