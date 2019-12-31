Hogg Island NGO hosts first Christmas drive

A HOGG-Island-based local non-governmental organization (NGO), The Living Colour, held its first Christmas drive on Saturday. The drive brought relief to over forty families in Regions Two and Three, including a family of eight who lost their home in a recent fire at Plaisance, on the East Coast of Demerara.

The founder and chairperson of the NGO, Mellisa Thompson, told the Guyana Chronicle that herself and team pooled their energies to provide relief to several households for the Christmas season.

Thompson stated that the exercise was scheduled for the weekend before Christmas but she experienced some difficulty and it was pushed forward to the following weekend. However, despite the minor setback, The Living Colour organisation was able to distribute food hampers and toys to several less-fortunate families and children.