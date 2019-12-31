‘Fake cop’ sentenced to two years

MAGISTRATE Sherdel Isaac-Marcus, on Monday, December 30, 2019, sentenced a 21-year-old man to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a robbery charge.

Daquan Robinson, on his first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that, on December 8, 2019, at Merriman’s Mall, while armed with a gun, he robbed Gary Hartman of two spectacles valued at $30,000, a battery power pack valued at $1000, a wallet valued at $2000 and $10,000 cash.

According to information, on the day in question, Hartman was walking in Merriman’s Mall with a haversack containing the items mentioned in the charge. Robinson approached him and said ‘I am a police officer.’ Hartman then requested to see his police badge.

Robinson then pulled out a black and gray gun from his waist and pointed it in the direction of Hartman saying ‘give me everything’ and relieved him (Hartman) of his haversack, and told him to ‘run or I will shoot you’. The matter was reported to the police.

Magistrate Isaac-Marcus, after listening to the information, sentenced Robinson to two years in prison.