Buxton fans coming to suffocate Golden Grove support

A SIGNIFICANT percentage of the Buxton/Friendship community is expected to travel down to the Golden Grove Community Centre in an attempt to suffocate the anticipated partisan support of the hosts in tonight’s final of the inaugural 592 Beer Community Cup.

Hosts Golden Grove will face Friendship in the championship game, while in the preceding match-up, Paradise will square off against BV for third place. Up for grabs are $500 000 and the championship trophy to the winners, while second-, third- and fourth-placed teams will take home $200 000, $150 000 and $100 000 along with respective trophies.

The final has all the hallmarks of a riveting contest with home side Golden Grove favoured to defend home turf against a strong and confident Friendship side.

Golden Grove looked impressive in their 3-1 triumph over BV in their semi-final clash, and with what was witnessed in terms of home support, the visitors will need a similar level of fan support to suppress the vociferous home-based turnout.

Former national player Dwain Jacobs has been leading by example with some exciting performances and the cast of Quason McAulay, Seretse Huntley and Phillip Williams are poised to continue their rampant form. On the other hand, Friendship will be buoyed by their victory over a strong Paradise team; so don’t expect them to be intimidated by the partisan crowd or their opponents.

Once again, Clive Andries, the team’s talisman, will be aiming to engineer the win, along with Delon Wright with last game hero Seon Thomas between the uprights.

Thomas, who saved magnificently in their semi-final clash against Paradise, making three stunning saves, will feel inspired to duplicate that performance. Andries is a player with the quality to turn a game on its head and Golden Grove’s backline will be aware of this and try to nullify his threatening forays in the attacking third.

As was mentioned before, the game has all the trappings of an epic showdown that will surely benefit the fans, but more importantly underline the quality of football that is current on the East Coast corridor.

In the playoff for third place, one will have to favour BV over Paradise, who clearly missed their leader Quincy Adams in the previous game.

This is expected to occur again and BV will no doubt take advantage of Adams’ unavoidable absence. Reon Hopkinson, Akin Curry, Jemar Harrington and Omari Glasgow will relish the opportunity to orchestrate incursions with no fear for the opposition’s weakened defence.

However, they must be cognizant of the one characteristic that Paradise possess which is their determination to fight to the end. This was on display in their elimination of Buxton in Buxton when they came from two goals down to advance.

Meanwhile, there will be entertainment after the game to usher in the New Year. The organisers have extended thanks to all the fans and teams who have made the tournament a success while helping to revive the game among communities along the corridor.