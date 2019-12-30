Three homeless following Corentyne blaze

TWO houses in East Berbice-Corentyne were destroyed by fire Sunday evening.

The fire of unknown origin started at approximately 19:00hrs and completely destroyed a two- storey wooden house located at Lot 9 Number 75 Village, East Berbice-Corentyne. The fire also spread to a nearby house at Lot 8, leaving substantial damage to the interior.

Nomattie Chinnapah, 37, called “Chandra,” resided at the Lot 9 property with her husband Boujendra Ramnauth, 39, and her 15-year-old son.

Chinnapah told the Guyana Chronicle that she and her husband were purchasing groceries at a nearby shop when they were told that their house was on fire.

“After me buy groceries, I stand up gaffing with the shop people when my neighbour called the people to tell me to come home, that my house on fire,” Chinnapah recalled.

She said by the time she arrived at the scene, the entire kitchen area was engulfed in flames.

The woman, who works in the community as a domestic worker, said her husband, a watchman, had just collected his salary and they opted to stock up their home with groceries for the new year. The woman noted that when she left home there were only two lights on – one in the upper flat and another in the kitchen.

Neighbours formed a bucket brigade to help extinguish the fire; however, it quickly spread through the house. While Chinnapah and her family are now homeless, their neighbours have pledged to accommodate them.

A newly constructed house was also damaged; it is owned by contractor Shafeer Khan. Chinnapah estimated her losses to be in excess of $6M and said she is willing to accept any form of assistance. Persons desirous of helping can call 652/0443.