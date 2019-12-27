Handyman found dead in Ogle trench

RELATIVES of a 54-year-old handyman who was found dead in a trench in the vicinity of his home at Lot 30, D Ogle, sideline Dam, East Coast Demerara on Christmas Day, suspect foul play as they await an autopsy report.

Dead is Brama Mangal called “Basil”, who was unmarried and has no children.

His niece, Loretta Williams, told this publication that she discovered her uncle was missing after she thought he left to visit his sister in Cummings Lodge, Monday night. However, she realised that this was not so after the same aunt turned up at their home on Tuesday.

A search was launched, visiting all the places that Mangal would usually visit, but no one found him.

On Christmas morning at around 09:00hrs, a relative noticed something floating in the trench while brushing his teeth and, upon closer inspection, the object was discovered to be the body of Mangal.

According to reports, Mangal went missing two days prior to his body being discovered. The dead man’s older sister said that on the day her brother was missing, his niece saw him sitting at the head of the trench on a piece of rock, singing and talking to himself.

One relative said Mangal was bleeding through the ears when his body was recovered and it appeared as if he had marks of violence on his body.

Relatives described the man as an easy-going character who would have his drink and assist people when needed.