Charred remains found in burnt Lethem house

THE charred remains of a pensioner was discovered by his grandson on Christmas Day some 300 metres from the Takatu Bridge, Lethem, Region Nine, under his burnt house.

Dead is Radie Johnny. On Christmas Day, his grandson, Troy Johnny, 34, of Lot 134 Tabatinga, Lethem, Central Rupununi, made the gruesome discovery when he visited the pensioner.

The grandson allegedly visited his grandfather two months ago.

Reports indicate that the now dead man had lived with his son, Rudy Johnny, in a one-flat wooden house with dimensions 15 feet in length and 15 feet in width.

The body, which was burnt beyond recognition, was found lying under the rubble.