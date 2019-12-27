Businessman, associate found dead at Number 63 beach hotel

The lifeless bodies of an overseas-based Guyanese and another man were found today at a defunct No.63 beach hotel on the Corentyne.

Dead is Vivekanand Brijbassi, 68, a Canadian-based Guyanese who arrived on these shores on December 19th to renovate the property.

The identity of the the other man is being ascertained.One of the men’s throat was slit while the other was found bound and gagged.They were discovered in separate parts of the property.

The men’s bodies were found at the Sunsplash Hotel and Resort which was being renovated for re-opening by the elderly man.

Investigators were still at the scene late this afternoon as the bodies were being processed to be removed.