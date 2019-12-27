Berbice records five Christmas Day babies

The fairer sex outnumbered the males, as four girls and a lone boy were safely delivered on Christmas day at the New Amsterdam hospital in Berbice.

Initially, it seemed as though there would have been an all girls delivery for Christmas but, at 23:10hrs , the lone male entered the world.

His mother Sheneka Charles, age 21 years of Perth Village East Coast Demerara, was admitted shortly before she delivered her first born , a 3.4kg boy.T wo babies were delivered by c aesarean section.

The first baby, who was born at the regional health facility, was surgically delivered to twenty- year-old Debra Douglas of Ulverston Village Corentyne at 09:30h.

The baby girl which weighed 2.1 kg is the third child for Douglas, who was admitted on Christmas Eve.

Another C-section baby was birthed by Neirmala Gopaul of Lot 1B Portuguese Quarters Corentyne. She is now the proud mother of four girls.

The other girls were delivered to Mamta Baijnauth of Nigg Village, Corentyne, and Paramdai Emmanuel of Rosignol, West Bank Berbice.

Emmanuel went into labour for some amount time before daughter was ushered into the world, at 17:25h with a weight of 3.1kg.

Meanwhile, during a media visit on Thursday, the mothers were high in praises to the medical staff, giving credit particularly to the obsteric nurses.

Midwife Regina Black, who has delivered over two hundred babies, says her colleagues seek to always give patients the best treatment and care. “We monitor our patients here so that we can have a safe delivery, and we are very proud when we deliver out babies safely,” she said.

Following the delivery, the mothers were presented with gifts, an annual feature, from the Berbice Regional Health Authority.

Medical Superintendent of the New Amsterdam Hospital Dr Vasana Henry, said it was just a small token of appreciation. “Something to aid the mother and the baby in their progress. The gift bags have something for the mother like milk and so on so that they could have sufficient milk to breast feed their baby. There is something for the baby and something for the family,” she said.

In 2018, four babies were delivered at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Christmas Day .