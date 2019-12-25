Reg. 10 excelled in academics, arts, sports in 2019

HEAD of the Regional Education Committee of Region 10, Denise Belgrave, said the district was outstanding in its performance in 2019 despite the internal and external challenges faced in the education sector.

In a statement emanating out of the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC’s) office, Belgrave said the region delivered favorable results at the National Grade Six Assessment (GNSA), Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), as well as in the areas of culture and arts and athletics.

“Our students have been doing exceptionally well, as we once again defended our National Schools Track and Field Championship Title, winning it for the fifth consecutive year…During the 2019 Mashramani Schools’ Competition, we dominated a number of categories and came in the top three for the ‘Mash Day’ activities as well,” Belgrave said. She boasted that the region also performed well at GNSA, CSEC and CAPE.

She said the region’s successes were as a result of the contributions and dedication of its students, teachers and even parents.

“We are very happy with the equal support from a number of parents and the public, however while we are overall pleased with the level of support and assistance given, we are concerned over the performances of some education officers,” Belgrave said.

Though there were no new schools built in Region 10 for 2019, the Head of the Regional Education Committee said she is pleased that the RDC was able to repair and renovate 90 per cent of the schools. The regional administration also commenced the construction of the Bamia Nursery and Primary Schools. Works, according to Belgrave, are moving apace.

According to her, schools within riverain communities are now fully-staffed with teachers.

“We were able to provide accommodation for all teachers who are working in various areas including the riverain and sub-district two. We also secured furnishings for their living quarters, thus ensuring that they are very comfortable and properly accommodated. This, along with the fact that all schools, especially in the riverain areas, are fully staffed are some of the major achievements that we secured in 2019,” Belgrave explained.

Added to that, an Education Officer for Sub-District Two (Kwakwani) was appointed. Commenting on the water purification projects which were implemented in two schools, the Regional Education Committee head said that it has been going well, noting that many are impressed with what has been happening at the Mackenzie High School with regards to this project.

She anticipates that in 2020, more schools will be renovated and upgraded with technological equipment and Internet connection to enhance the learning experience in schools across the region.

While thankful for the support given in 2019, the regional councillor anticipates even greater support and dedication from parents, teachers, the RDC, government and the public.

Through public-private partnerships, Belgrave is hoping that the region’s children could be rewarded for their outstanding performance, especially the athletes. “We see every year whereby our athletes go to nationals and excel but unfortunately the region doesn’t have the kind of monies that would enable us to reward them accordingly. However, we are hoping that for the new year we can find innovative and creative ways in expressing our gratitude and thanks to these athletes and persons from the performing arts in a more meaningful way. It must be noted however that we usually recognise them publicly. The view of the education committee is that we should be able to do something more significant and tangible,” she stressed.