CHRISTMAS CHEER

Surprising the boys at the St. John’s Bosco Orphanage with gifts on Christmas Eve, Minister of Public Service Tabitha Sarabo-Halley also encouraged them to focus on their education.

The boys were all smiles as they will now have a much brighter Christmas, something that every child long for. While spreading the joy at this Christmas time, Minister Sarabo-Halley told the boys not to let their current position determine what they become in the future.

Additionally, the staff of the orphanage received electronic tablets for their hard work throughout the year. The gift sharing exercise is part of a drive by the government to ensure that children across the country have a merry Christmas.