APNU, AFC sign new Cummingsburg Accord

In another historic move, the leaders of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and Alliance For Change (AFC) signed a new Cummingsburg Accord, paving the way for the two groups to contest the March 2020 Elections as a coalition, as was done in 2015 when joined forced to defeat the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

The accord was signed by Chairman of the APNU, President David Granger and AFC’s Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan – the Minister of Public Security.

The signing took place around 14:00hrs at State House in the presence of General Secretary of the AFC, David Patterson and his counterpart, Joseph Harmon.

The signing comes days ahead of Nomination Day (January 10) when political parties will be mandated to submit their Lists of Candidates for the March 2, 2020 elections.

Under this new agreement, the AFC will only get 30 per cent of the seats secured by the coalition in the National Assembly based on a new 70:30 ratio agreed upon with APNU. The formula will also guide the allocation of seats at the level of the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs). Under the old accord, the formula was 60:40.

Further, the Prime Ministerial post will be held by the AFC as was done under the old accord.