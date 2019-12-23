Guyana handles the traffic problem the same way the US government handles mass shootings: Nuff talk, little action

Dear Editor,

AS we approach the age of prosperity in Guyana, can we readjust our methods of handling problems; most notably, the one of carnage on our roadways where lives are being lost five and six at a time. The quite evident pattern is that Guyana handles the traffic problem the same way the USA government handles mass shootings. Lots of talk and prayers after the incident in question and no substantial actions to effect change.

From careful observation, the carnage can be corrected within six months, if certain steps are taken.

#1 the phasing out of minubuses entirely.

This may be considered a farfetched idea that cannot be implemented immediately, but I must say that in all developed and developing economies that I have assessed, there is migration to more efficient and safe ways of transportation.

#2 introduction of modern transportation for public use.

This can be two-fold.

(a)Railway systems.

These are one of the most efficient, and decentralising systems possible with stops along the entire route from Georgetown to Berbice. Then we can have the minibuses or taxis doing shuttles from the respective stops along the way.

(b)Larger modern buses.

These should be plying organised routes and replace the minibus industry entirely.

We are talking here about buses completely fitted with metro cards, professional uniformed drivers and scheduled bus stops.

#3 Requirements of age limit of 40 years minimum for public transportation drivers, with random breatalizer and drug tests on the parks.

#5 Have police in civilian clothing riding these public transport randomly, and informing of any form of misconduct or traffic breach (overloading, speeding, dangerous driving, loud music, or otherwise unacceptable behaviours).

Maybe the problem will be addressed seriously when (God FORBIDS) the life of a Government Minister’s child or relative is taken by a legal missile travelling down some narrow carriageway piloted by insane maniac having no concern for tomorrow but having 15 or more people sitting along with him in said missile.

So the question remains: Are our people not thinking, or are the brown paperbags so loaded in someone’s favour that our lives aren’t much of a priority.

Regards,

Ranfred Williams