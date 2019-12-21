Mayor Narine laments non-performers at City Hall

THE performances of top officers of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on the job do not match the hefty salaries and numerous allowances that they benefit from, observed Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine.

Speaking with reporters following a press conference on Thursday at City Hall, the mayor lambasted the officers whom he said may have the requisite qualifications, but lack good managerial skills.

The mayor has since called for an investigation into several matters, and they did happen. A few subsequently were forwarded to the Local Government Commission and it is now dependent on the council what action will be taken against the officers. “There is enough evidence; either we give them a chance or not,” Narine said.

Over the years, numerous complaints have been coming forth against the heads of the City Engineer’s and the City Constabulary Departments, headed by Colvern Venture and Andrew Foo respectively. The mayor, on Thursday, added that the Human Resources (HR) Department, headed by Paulette Braithwaite, has done nothing to follow up on the complaints made.

“You are not here to be in a seat and collect a hefty salary. These people get something called house allowance; right now I am questioning it. This allowance, that allowance, and plus get a salary; free phones; council pays a limit to your credit bill; you drive to work you get back your mileage. This is value for people’s money?” expressed the mayor.

He added: “And the union wants to nail me when people are not getting paid, but they don’t come and see if these people are performing. They just come to ensure they get their salaries. If I fail as a mayor, it’s not my fault; I tell people that. You can’t give me basket fuh fetch water.”

Narine said he found it disrespectful on Venture’s part that after resuming duties lately from leave, he did not report to him. “The Town Clerk reported to me he’s back but I expected out of respect he would come and say something; come and assure me that we can meet and discuss any issues you know. But nothing like that.”

He also questioned what the HR Department is doing for the City Council. “We have the HR Department. What is that department doing in view of council’s constant complaints about these officers? Did the HR visit the department, meet with the staff?”

The mayor noted that the HR Department could have done its research and present suggestions on the way forward.

Just recently, the mayor said it is time that mayors and councillors get a salary, as opposed to just stipends. “I am here at eight (in the morning) and I leave at eight and nine at nights, and my duty is only supposed to be to come and chair that council meeting. But now you have to be here to ensure things are done. Look, a lady came to me this morning, went to Mr. Canterbury three months ago, one of the building inspectors, but he failed to act. I had to come over and meet with him.”

“The mayor’s job is not one that you can have a side job with. It’s a 24/7 job. We should go down the road of paying mayors a salary, a taxable one. Councillors here who create policies and by-laws; it takes a lot out of you and to receive a stipend is not fair,” he had said.

Narine said he believed that if a mayor serves his full term in office, there should be some benefits for him to receive. “I am not saying I am demanding a salary, but it is something I am looking at; to put things in place for the future.”