Dharmic Sabha distributes food hampers to Reg. 2 flood victims

By Indrawattie Natram

PRESIDENT of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, on Wednesday, distributed food hampers to several flood-affected residents on the coastland and also in the Pomeroon River. According to the religious leader, the Sabha learned about the flooding from the Essequibo Praant members and immediately started to mobilise assistance.

Members from the Sabha East and West Coast Demerara, West Berbice and Essequibo Praants collectively came together and put together bags filled with food items.

Dr. Persaud said the humanitarian effort was geared at assisting those residents who could not leave their homes to purchase food items.

Food hampers were distributed at Better Hope, Jacklow, Siriki and Hackney in the Pomeroon areas. Dr. Persaud also met and interacted with several residents. More assistance will be given to the residents in the coming week.

Speaking on the flood, Dr. Persaud said although it has been two weeks, the area was inundated with floodwater; it is not receding, especially in the Pomeroon communities.

She said residents told her because of the situation, they cannot afford to venture to Charity to purchase food items. Residents also related to her that it cost them $6000 return trip to Charity to access food.

Dr. Persaud said the Praant will continue to reach out to the residents and in the coming week, cleaning detergents will be given to them. She, therefore, thanked all those who would have helped the Sabha in making the outreach possible.