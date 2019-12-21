BCB pleased with 2019 achievements

WITH 2019 nearly over, Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) seemingly met this year’s mandate as an official release confirmed that the board are satisfied with their goals attained for the calendar year.

According to a release from BCB public relations officer (PRO) Simon Naidu, the board, known for hosting a number of activities on a yearly basis, has again lived up to its mandates with regard to cricket development in Berbice.

Below is a list of the activities as well as goals that the BCB successfully achieved for the year 2019: