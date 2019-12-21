BCB pleased with 2019 achievements

WITH 2019 nearly over, Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) seemingly met this year’s mandate as an official release confirmed that the board are satisfied with their goals attained for the calendar year.
According to a release from BCB public relations officer (PRO) Simon Naidu, the board, known for hosting a number of activities on a yearly basis, has again lived up to its mandates with regard to cricket development in Berbice.
Below is a list of the activities as well as goals that the BCB successfully achieved for the year 2019:
- Launched and hosted over 60 cricket tournaments over the last 22 months, despite a combined eight months of rain in 2018 and 2019. Tournaments organised were at the U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19, U-21, Female, Inter-Primary, Inter-Secondary, Intermediate, Internal Zone, Village, Double Wicket, Second Division and First Division Levels.
- Led the revival of every member club of the BCB which was once dormant.
- Raised $2M in cash to develop Berbice Cricket.
- Transparent Audit reports: To date, the last treasurer of the GCB-backed board (2017 to February 2018) has failed to account for over $2M, withdrawn from the account for unknown reasons, despite receiving written request to do so.
- Led a remarkable restoration of the BCB office into a modern one.
- Spearheaded the successful celebration of our 80th anniversary with over 15 major programmes.
- Hosted two highly successful Awards Ceremonies and Cricket Academies in 2018 and 2019. We also invested heavily in numerous club academies across Berbice.
- Dozens of young cricketers received cricket gear, educational materials and bicycle.
- Clubs across Berbice benefitted from millions of dollars’ worth of cricket balls, scorebooks, cricket gear, stumps, water pitchers, bicycles, educational materials, raincoats, trophies, special prizes and medals.
- Invested heavily into the educational development of our youths by printing educational posters, youth information booklets etc.
- Donated over $700 000 in financial stipends to youth and female cricketers.
- Hosted numerous programmes like Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh coaching programme, Mother-of-the-Year, Father-of-the-Year, Pre-Level One Coaches Seminar, Tribute to Retired Cricketers, Hall of Fame for Administrators, Tribute to Heroes, Wall of Fame, Cricketers Hall of Fame, Inter-County MVP, Inter-County Cap System, Dare to Dream among others.
- Numerous players drawn from clubs across Berbice gained selection to the Guyana and West Indies team.
- Inter-County Cricket returned to Berbice after an absence of over a decade.
- Following a 15-year absence, 2-day first division cricket returned to Berbice.
- Publication of a 256-page book on the history of Berbice.