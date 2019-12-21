BCB annual general meeting set for today

THE Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, Sunday December 22, at the board’s office in Charlotte Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Proceedings are expected to begin at 11:00hrs, when 38 delegates from 13 clubs and 3 Sub-Association will meet under the chairmanship of president Hilbert Foster to discuss the affairs of Guyana’s most vibrant cricket board during 2019.

The delegates are expected to discuss reports from the president, secretary, treasurer and chairman of the Competitions Committee. At the end of the AGM, the BCB would hold crucial elections for the positions of president, 1st vice-president, 2nd vice-president, 3rd vice-president, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer and assistant treasurer.

Foster indicated that he would be seeking re-election after successfully transforming Berbice Cricket over the last 22 months. Under his administration, the BCB has raised more than $20M in cash over the past two years.

Meanwhile, clubs expected to vote are: Kildonan, Whim, Port Mourant, RHTY&SC, Albion, Chesney, Young Warriors, Rose Hall Canje, Mental Hospital, Mt Sinai, Guymine, Blairmont, Police while three sub-associations are Upper Corentyne, West Berbice and Berbice River.