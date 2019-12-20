Passenger suffers facial injuries in speed boat accident

DIANA Mendonca, 32, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, is nursing injuries to her face following a collision on Wednesday between two speedboats plying the Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop route.

Mendonca was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) before being moved to the Woodlands Hospital where she was treated and sent home late Wednesday night.

On Thursday, she received further treatment at the Prashad Hospital where she was examined and diagnosed following an x-ray.

“I’m feeling much better now, just that it’s paining and I ain’t able fuh do nothing. I can’t even eat, I have to drink share liquid and I here by my sister,” the mother of four told the Guyana Chronicle on Thursday.

She has since been told that it would take about three to four weeks for the jawbone to heal. During this time eating solid food is not advised.

Mendonca was on her way home from work in the city on Wednesday evening, when she boarded a speedboat at the Stabroek Market Stelling, crossing to Vreed-en-Hoop. She recalled hearing the bowman and other passengers of the boat she was in, shouting at the other boat moments before the accident.

“We was almost like half way going over. Even before the boat [collided], they shouting, the bowman just shouting and then we see the boat. After I get hit, a lady on the boat was assisting me and then I didn’t really realise nothing else. Is when I deh at the fire service is then I really know we turn around and come over back [to Georgetown],” Mendonca told this publication.

Officials from the Maritime Administration Department reported that the accident occurred at approximately 18:30hrs and involved the “Roberto”, which was proceeding East towards the Stabroek Stelling, and the “Jairam”, laden with passengers, which was proceeding West, to the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling.

According to reports, the accident occurred as a result of clouded visibility due to a rainstorm.

“Apparently, the rain came down and the visibility became difficult. That’s what our investigations revealed so far, but we’re still investigating,” Harbour Master, Michael Tenant, explained to the Guyana Chronicle.

“The Jairam was loaded with 33 passengers, the captain and the bowman made it 35, each one of the vessels are 35 to carry. The Roberto didn’t have any passengers – just the captain and bowman were on their way from Vreed-en-Hoop – proceeding to Georgetown. The two boats collided closer to the Vreed-en-Hoop area, apparently the bow of the Roberto collided with the port side forward [of the Jairam] where some of the passengers were seated and one passenger got injured. The port side of the Jairam forward was badly damaged, and the rails of the Roberto were damaged.”

Port side refers to the left side of the boat when facing forward.

The injured Mendonca was accompanied to the hospital by the bowman of the ‘Roberto’, who offered to take her to the Woodlands Hospital after she did not receive due attention at the GPHC. He has since been assisting Mendonca with her medical expenses.

“I’m made to understand they rushed her across to the [Guyana] Fire Service place [at Stabroek Square] that has an ambulance then they rushed her to the public hospital but because the response was not forthcoming at the [GPHC], he decided to rush her to the Woodlands Hospital which is very commendable and he was there all the time, he never left until she departed with her family,” Tenant noted.

A number of persons have since given statements on the incident even as investigations into the matter continue.

“We have interviewed the person that was injured, the captains of the two vessels and the two bowmen. We have also interviewed two other persons who wish to remain anonymous. So we’re investigating and at the conclusion of our investigation we would give a feedback,” Tenant said.