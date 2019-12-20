In-form Vantull promises double century in next tapeball clash

FORMER Senior Inter-County cricketer Damion Vantull will look to build on his current form when he next picks up the cricket bat for his tapeball team, Village Rams.

The 31-year-old, who spanked an explosive unbeaten 189 in a 20-over clash last Sunday, has promised a double century in his next game.

In his latest match at the National Cultural Centre tarmac against East Coast side Raptors, Vantull smashed six fours and 22 sixes batting at number four to lift the Alexander Village side Village Rams to 379-8 off their allotted overs.

The Tucber Park Cricket Club cricketer, who scored his huge century off just 55 balls, and University of Guyana cricketer, Ershaad Ali, added 72 runs for the third wicket, while Vantull and Gibbo (27 runs) added 146 for the fourth wicket.

Ali, who opened the batting and faced just 21 balls in his innings, smashed 11 sixes and a four in a score of 80. He and senior national cricketer Ricardo Adams (28 runs 5×4) had added 92 runs for the second wicket.

Both cricketers then returned with the ball to restrict Raptors for 91. Ali picked up 5-25 and Adams 3-22 to seal a 288-run victory.