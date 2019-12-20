GFF Super 16 MVP to ride away with a 125cc motorcycle

THE Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2019/2020 GFF Super 16 Cup knockout championship would be riding away with a brand new Honda 125cc motorcycle, compliments of Marics and Company Limited, located at Charlotte and Oronoque Streets in the City.

Yesterday, the company, through its Marketing Manager Ms Anji Hackett, handed over its letter of commitment while showing off the brand new machine which the lucky player would receive at the end.

In brief remarks at the presentation, attended by Guyana Football Federation (GFF) president Wayne Forde, Ms Hackett congratulated the Federation for once again hosting this competition which involves a total of sixteen teams – the top eight GFF Elite League clubs along with eight Regional Members Association champions.

“We’re excited to be a part of this big tournament. We know that teams from all across Guyana are involved and we wish everybody well. This Super Honda bike is for the best player, so come on guys, go and do your best.”

President Forde in his remarks stated that Marics and Co. Ltd has been a very good and enduring partner of the GFF and has been supporting the Elite League among other ventures of the federation.

“We are very happy to welcome them on board for this year’s GFF Super 16 Cup. The bike is going to be the prize for the Most Valuable Player and we are happy and heartened to partner with Marics to present this valuable gift to one of our most fortunate and gifted players, who will emerge at the end of the GFF Super 16 Cup 2019-2020 tournament.”

The Bartica Community Centre ground would host a match between home team Rivers View and the visiting Western Tigers from 20:30hrs.

Tomorrow, the action will unfold at the Leonora Track and Field Facility in West Demerara when defending champions home team Den Amstel open the defence of their title against Riddim Squad in the feature match. The curtain-raiser brings together Santos FC and Eagles Football Club of Stewartville from 18:30hrs.