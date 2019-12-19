Shepherd, Nedd and Campbelle top winners at 2019 GCB Awards ceremony

… Campbelle named Female Cricketer-of-the-Year

GUYANA and West Indies newest all-rounder Romario Shepherd beat off a star-studded list of players to bag both the Male Cricketer-of-the-Year and Most Improved Male Cricketer-of-the-Year Awards, at the 2019 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Awards Ceremony.

It was a well-attended event held in the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) pavilion on Wednesday night, where Guyana’s best junior and senior cricketers, executives from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Cricket West Indies (CWI) vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow and Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport Dr. George Norton, were all in attendance.

The 25-year-old Berbician Shepherd shot to international scene following his excellent showing at the 2018 and 2019 Hero CPL. The strapping all-rounder, who has 3 One Day Internationals under his belt to date, edged Windies teammates Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul, who were the other nominees.

While Shepherd swept the major individual categories, they were also a number of other high-profile winners who were recognised for their amazing 2019.

Guyana Jaguars and Windies all-rounder Raymon Reifer was given the Senior Regional Cricketer-of-the-Year award for his excellence in 4-Day, Super50 and T20 cricket, where he was instrumental in his franchise Barbados Tridents’ win of the 2019 Hero CPL.

The Junior Cricketer-of-the-Year award was a tight one as a number of young players excelled throughout 2019. The eventual winner, however, went to West Indies Under-19 spinner Ashmead Nedd, who is currently on Under-19 West Indies duties.

Like Shepherd, Nedd was also absent, due to being on tour with the West Indies Senior team in India. His award was accepted by his father, Garvin Nedd while National youth coach Julian Moore accepted the two awards on behalf of Shepherd.

Nedd also bagged the award for Most Wickets in Regional Under-19 cricket, while his Windies U-19 teammate Kevlon Anderson snatched the awards for Most Valuable Player (MVP) in Regional Under-19 as well as the Most Runs in Regional Under-19.

Clubs, curators and coaches were also recognised for outstanding work in their respective fields, as Guyana Jaguars and West Indies’ Rayon Griffith copped the coveted Coach-of-the-Year award.

Deolall Rajkumar of the Enmore Community Centre ground was given the Groundsman Award for 2019 while the Leon Johnson-led Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) beat off Berbice powerhouses, Albion & Rose Hall to win 2019 Club-of-the-Year.

West Indies Women vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle added another Female Cricketer-of-the-Year award to her collection as she got the better of nominees Sheneta Grimmond and Shabika Gajnabi. Gajnabi did not go home empty handed, however as she was named Most Promising Female Cricketer-of-the-Year. (Clifton Ross)

GCB Awards 2019

Shabika Gajnabi: Most Promising Female Cricketer-of-the-Year

Romario Shepherd: Most Improve Male Cricketer-of-the-Year:

Ashmead Nedd: Junior Cricketer-of-the-Year

Raymon Reifer: Senior Regional Cricketer-of-the-Year

Mavindra Dindyal: Most Run in Regional U-15

Isai Thorne: Most Wickets in Regional U-15

Mavindra Dindyal: Most Valuable Player in Regional U-15

Mathew Nandu: Most Run is Regional U-17

Sheldon Charles: Most Wickets in Regional U-17

Sheldon Charles: Most Valuable Player in Regional U-17

Kevlon Anderson: Most Runs in Regional U-19

Ashmead Nedd: Most Wickets in Regional U-19

Kevlon Anderson: Most Valuable Player in Regional Ur-19

Corporate Awards

Hand-in-Hand

Dave West Indian Imports

SBF Petroleum

Special Service Award

Ms Elizabeth Sunich

Everest Cricket Club

Grounds man: Deolall Rajkumar of the Enmore Community Centre ground for his continued contribution to the development of cricket as a groundsman

Coach: Rayon Griffith:

Print Media: Brandon Corlette:

Premium Awards Romario Shepherd: Male Cricketer-of-the-Year

Shemaine Campbelle: Female Cricketer-of-the-Year

Lower Corentyne: Best Franchise Team-of-the-Year 2019

Georgetown Cricket Club: Club-of-the-Year 2019