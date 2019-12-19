CWI vice-president calls for Caribbean territories to model Guyana

… Minister Norton lauds Guyana for being at the pinnacle of regional cricket

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow has said that territories around the Caribbean should model Guyana as part of their developmental process.

Dr. Shallow was speaking at the 2019 GCB Awards ceremony on Wednesday night in the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) pavilion.

The CWI vice-president was adamant that Guyana has been at the forefront of cricket development in the region. He noted that Guyana’s cricket has been on an all-time high and he is impressed that they have managed to upgrade venues like the LBI facility which has recently been upgraded.

The Jaguars academy has been a reservoir for upcoming talents and future Windies players and VP Shallow said other Windies territories should take heed of Guyana’s approach to their own development, as they have been able to build and sustain their academy with little or no help from the CWI.

Dr Shallow lauded the attendees and hailed the respective awardees for their achievements which earned them their accolades. He noted that Guyana continues to play an integral part of Windies cricket development, as its stock continues to build every year.

“And delivering his part at the GCB Awards ceremony, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Dr. George Norton said that Guyana has come a long way. “Guyana has remained at the core of Regional Cricket, in many instances we have led the way forward,” said Minister Norton.

He further pointed out that it was the support of friends, families, teammates, coaches and Guyana overall, who have enabled the respective awardees to maintain their A-games, thus earning their deserving recognition.

Minister Norton also called on GCB to ensure that they continue to do their mandates with regard to keeping the sport and players on the highest levels. He stated that Guyana’s continued progression and representation by its players will rely on the fundamentals which have been integral parts of development.