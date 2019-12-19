Coomacka through to UDFA championship semi-finals after upset win over Silver Shattas

… Botofago lose again

COOMACKA continued their good showing to reach the semi-finals with another upset win, this time over Silver Shattas 4-3, while Amelia’s Ward Panthers dealt Botofago a virtual knockout blow Wednesday night in day four action, when the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) yearend football championship continued at Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

On another night of unlikely victories Coomacka from the Mines in Linden shattered the hopes of number one seed in this tournament, Net Rockers, by scoring a thrilling 4-3 win over Silver Shattas, thus earning a safe passage after topping Group A.

Coomacka started out well by getting the lead in the 26th minute through Lionel Peters (Jr) and that lead was doubled when Wheatano Thom found the back of the net in the 34th minute.

Shattas responded and cut that lead when Felix Inniss nudged home for them. When the first half ended Coomacka were leading 2-1 and they extended that lead through Keron Charles in the 52nd minute. When Gary Savory made it 4-1 with a 59th minute strike, it seems over bar the shouting for a Coomacka win.

However, Shattas rebounded and reduced that advantage when Jermaine Samuels scored in the 61st minute making it 4-2. Andy Norville got his name on the scorers’ sheet in the 90th minute but it was not enough to force additional time, and Coomacka prevailed 4-3 to reach the final four.

It left top seed Net Rockers to play one game against Shattas for academic interest because neither can advance ahead of Coomacka.

In the other game of the double-header after losing their opening matches Amelia’s Ward Panthers and Botofago met in a battle to see who would come out on top.

In the end it was Panthers who inflicted another loss on Botofago who now face elimination in Group C. Panthers took the lead through Dellon Luke in the 26th minute and led at half time 1-0.

In the 61st minute Romeo Allen sent them up 2-0 then Bevon Hinds closed out Botofago with his 78th minute strike for a 3-0 win.

Tonight, two more matches are down for the MSC ground. In game one Hi Stars meet Capital FC from 09:00hrs to be followed at 21:00hrs by Topp XX versus Aroiama.