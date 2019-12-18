Sleepin Hotel supports GFF Super 16 Cup

GENERAL Manager of Sleepin Hotel located on Church Street, Clifton Bacchus, has committed his hotel, which is part of the Sleepin Hotels chain, towards supporting the annual GFF Super 16 Cup, which kicked off last Sunday night at Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary, with a double-header.

Bacchus handed over a cheque to president of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, to confirm its support noting that the business has been following the progress of the sport and this is a way of fulfilling a corporate responsibility of giving back to development.

Forde, in accepting the sponsorship noted that he welcomed the partnership of Bacchus and Sleepin Hotel for the year-end tournament which has a total of sixteen teams competing, two already being knocked out.

The GFF is very pleased with the support of Sleepin Hotel and welcomes the entity as another corporate partner for this year-end spectacle which has already commenced and will get more exciting as the various match days unfold.

“We look forward to a continued partnership and relationship with you and your hotel Mr. Bacchus, and we will work collectively to develop this beautiful game.”

The GFF Super 16 Cup will continue this weekend.