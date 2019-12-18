Shiva Boys, Waramadong advance to KFC football semi-finals

ANOTHER strong performance from Shiva Boys Hindu College and Waramadong ensured that both teams advanced to the semi-finals of the KFC Goodwill football tournament.

The Trinidad and Tobago-based Shiva side made light work of Annandale, 6-2, yesterday at Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Training Centre at Providence while Waramadong trounced Marian Academy 4-0.

Surprisingly, Annandale started strong with Junior Harrington opening the scoring in the 13th minute. For several minutes more the Annandale side seemed to stun the Shiva boys but when they got settled, things were different.

Captain Adica Ash levelled the score in the 24th minute with Nigel Carraby giving the tourists the lead just two minutes later.

A tense feeling hung in the air as the half ended and many predicted close match.

However, on the resumption, Shiva stepped up their game.

Ash completed his brace in the 49th with Flex Lewis in the 55th making it 4-1 and Jamal Lewis in the 60th adding the fifth.

Omari Glasgow pulled one back for the East Coast side in the 73rd minute but the hat-trick-completing goal for Ash in the 83rd meant the score line read 6-2 at the final whistle.

The second game was a slaughter between Waramadong and Marian Academy, the latter losing 4-0.

Carlito Joseph (15th), Yasir Abraham (51st), Melee George (57th) Odvid Andrews (85th) were the goalscorers..

The semi-finals will now move to Ministry of Education ground tomorrow with Shiva Boys playing Lodge Secondary from 17:00hrs and Annai playing Waramadong at 19:00hrs.