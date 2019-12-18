Minister Norton expresses condolences on the passing of Basil Butcher

MINISTER of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton, via a release yesterday, expressed sincere condolences to the family, relatives, friends and fans of legendary Guyanese and West Indian cricketer, Basil Fitzherbert Butcher, AA.

Butcher, 86, passed away on Monday, December 16, in the USA, after a period of illness.

During his career, the cricketing star played 44 Test matches for the West Indies from 1958 to 1969. During that period, he scored seven centuries, with a high score of 209 not out.

Named one of Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year for 1970, Butcher also played an integral role in organising the first-ever Mashramani celebrations in Linden.

At a time when Guyana is gearing up to celebrate its 50th Republic Anniversary, Butcher’s contributions to Guyanese society becomes even more significant.

Butcher is survived by his wife, seven children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His legacy, however, will live on for many generations.