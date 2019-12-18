Futsal action at the National Gymnasium

… Indoor Kings’ Sparta Boss in tonight’s first quarter-final

DUBBED ‘Kings’ of the indoor format, Sparta Boss will oppose Future Stars, while Leopold Street battle Gold is Money, Rio All-Stars tackle Avocado Ballers and Bent Street engage Festival City tonight in the quarter-final section of the inaugural Dragon Stout Street-ball ‘Community Cup’ at the National Gymnasium.

The respective teams advanced to the fina-eight section, following opening-night victories on Tuesday at the same venue in front of a sizeable crowd.

According to a brief comment from the Dragon Stout Brand Manager Jamal Baird, “Despite the intermittent showers, an exciting and incident-free night of action occurred which boasted several upsets – a sign of the competitive nature of the event.

“I want to thank all the fans and players who were present and I am expecting a scintillating quarter-final section, which will precede the-always captivating final night of play. This is the start of a wonderful project and I am very excited about the future.”

Bent Street overcame Broad Street 3-2. William Europe bagged a double in the fourth and ninth minutes while Daniel Wilson netted in the 16th minute.

On target for losers were Ryan Dowding and Akeem Sam in the seventh and 18th minute respectively.

Similarly Leopold Street edged Ansa McAl 2-1. Darren Benjamin and Omallo Williams scored in the 15th and 17th minute respectively.

For Ansa McAl, Mavlvis Alcala netted in the 14th minute.

Likewise Future Stars squeaked past Albouystown 3-2. Jamal Cozier, Selwyn Williams and Dellon Kelly scored in the eighth, 13th and 16th minutes.

For Albouystown, Moses Grittens and Andre Webber netted in the 14th and 18th respectively.

Meanwhile, Gold is Money defeated Mocha 3-1. Jamal Pedro, Michael Pedro and Stephon McLean scored in the seventh, ninth and 15th minutes. For the losers, Amos Ramsay found the back of the net in the 18th minute.

Rio All-Stars battled past Alexander Village 2-0. New recruit Trayon Bobb recorded a double in the eighth and 18th minutes.

In other results, Avocado Ballers dismantled Sophia 5-1, while Festival City crushed North East La Penitence 4-1. Meanwhile Sparta Boss received a bye to the quarterfinal section.

Winners of the tournament will pocket $300 000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the runners-up will collect $150 000.

Meanwhile, the third- and fourth-place finishers will receive $75 000 and $50 000 respectively and the corresponding accolade. Below list the complete fixtures and results for the previous match day.

Quarterfinal Fixtures

Festival City vs Bent St – 20:00hrs

Rio All-Stars vs Avocado Ballers – 20:30hrs

Leopold Street vs Gold is Money – 21:00hrs

Sparta Boss vs Future Stars – 21:30hrs