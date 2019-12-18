Foster keen on parts of Port Mourant Club ground being named after West Indies players

BERBICE Cricket Board (BCB) president Hilbert Foster said he is aiming to rename parts of the Port Mourant Cricket Club ground after five of their first marquee West Indian players.

Foster told Chronicle Sport yesterday that following the recent passing of Basil Butcher, it is his hope to have parts of the Berbice venue named after the first quartet of players from the club to represent Guyana and the West Indies; John Trim, Ivan Madray, Joe Solomon, Rohan Kanhai and Butcher.

The five Guyanese icons were among the elite few to put the club as well as the country on the map and Foster identified the side screens, two dressing rooms and stands as potential parts of the venue which could be given new aliases.

With the BCB elections set for Sunday, Foster said that should he be re-elected, he will push harder for the renaming of Port Mourant ground. He stated that the objective, should he be given a chance to rule another term; will be to continue the work he has been committed to over the past 22 months.

Regarding the passing of Butcher who died in Miami on Monday, Foster said should the legendary player’s body be sent back home to Guyana, BCB will then seek to arrange tributes in memory of the 86-year-old cricketer.

Foster also noted that no decision will be made regarding hosting of matches and tournaments until after elections. He said the pair of 1st division finals; Ivan Madray T20 and Busta Champions of Champions, which were postponed due to the weather will have their new dates confirmed after Sunday.

The BCB head explained that should a new executive committee take office, that body will have to designate a competition’s chairman who will then set dates for the pair of matches.

In closing, Foster said the year was good for BCB as they achieved much in terms of their goals while a lot more cricket competitions were played this year compared to the drought a few years ago. (Clifton Ross)