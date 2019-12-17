Young athletics coach murdered at Durban Park

The lifeless body of a young athletics coach was found with multiple stab wounds at Durban Park in the city.

Dead is Seon Anthony ‘Cenestro’ Burry, a 28-year-old athletics coach of Lot 194, Section ‘A’, South Sophia.

Police said the man was killed north of the southern stand at Durban Park, between 03:30 hrs and 05:45 hrs today.

He was discovered with multiple stab wounds to his neck, in the vicinity of the throat.

According to the police, information received is that about 03:30 hrs today, Burry left his residence to train athletes.

The Guyana Police Force expressed condolences to the immediate family, relatives and friends of the deceased whom the force noted, was very much committed to his field of work .

The police vowed to bring the perpetrator(s) of his brutal slaying to justice.

His body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation awaiting a post-mortem examination.