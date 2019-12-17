Minister Cummings hosts party for 500 children in Mabaruma

CHILDREN from Region One were treated to a Christmas party last Thursday, which was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings.

Over 500 children gathered at the Mabaruma Primary School to meet Santa Claus and receive their presents which they did with great delight.

Minister Cummings, in her brief remarks, mentioned that Christmas is a magical time for children. “The whole season has its own special feel to it and everyone seems to be a little happier and kinder at this time of year. One thing, that everyone likes about Christmas, is to see children with twinkling eyes and beaming smiles anxiously waiting to open their presents. I’m very happy to be able to spread some good cheer and happiness on behalf of the APNU+AFC Government here in Mabaruma in 2019. Love, joy and peace are the ingredients for a wonderful Christmas. I sincerely hope you find them all this festive season,” Minister Cummings stated, as quoted in a release.

“This is the season for spreading love and good cheer, and to truly celebrate Christmas in the spirit of kindness, charity and benevolence. As we celebrate today let us be ever mindful of those less fortunate and give thanks for the blessings we are about to receive,” Minister Cummings added. Minister Cummings extended warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful Christmas and prosperous New Year to children and residents of Region One. “May peace, love and prosperity follow you always. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New year from His Excellency, President David A. Granger and the rest of the APNU+AFC Government!”