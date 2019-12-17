Grove ‘Wedding House’ manslaughter trial…

Convict appeals conviction, sentence

A 34-year-old man, who was in November sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for killing another, has filed an appeal challenging his conviction and sentence.

Rajen Dindial, called ‘Eric,’ a former resident of Section ‘C’ Block Y, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow for the killing of Aliston Henry. Henry was beaten to death at a ‘wedding house’ at Grove, in 2017.

Dindial was charged for the capital offence of murder, but was found not guilty by the jury. However, the jury found him guilty of the lesser count of manslaughter.

Justice Barlow ordered that two years two months and 13 days be deducted from Dindial’s prison sentence since that was the period of time he spent in pre-trial custody on remand.The judge also deducted one year from Dindial’s sentence for not having a criminal record.

Dindial’s attorney Nigel Hughes had moved to the Appeal Court to challenge his client’s conviction and sentence. A date is yet to be set for the appeal hearing.

According to reports, on September 3, 2017, at Sarran Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara, while at the wedding celebration, Henry had a misunderstanding with Dindial and pushed down a portable toilet which was nearby. Consequently, Dindial became annoyed and dealt Henry several lashes with a wooden paddle.

The injured Henry was then taken home by public-spirited citizens and, subsequently, to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries several days later.