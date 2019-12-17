‘Crash’ convicted for raping minor

TWENTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD Keon Lawson called ‘Crash,’ was on Tuesday at the Demerara High Court found guilty by a 12-member mixed jury of two counts of raping a minor.

Lawson of Linden was on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall in the Sexual Offences Court for the two charges. The 12-member jury, after deliberating for more than two hours, returned the guilty verdicts.

The first indictment stated that Lawson between November 1, 2014, and November 30, 2014, in the County of Demerara engaged in sexual activity with a six-year-old girl.

The second indictment stated that Lawson on October 6, 2017, in the County of Demerara, he engaged in sexual activity with the same victim, when she was nine-years-old.

Lawson was represented by attorney-at-law George Thomas, while the state was represented by prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Nefeeza Baig.

The convict was remanded to prison and will return to court on January 6, 2020 for sentencing, after the presentation of a probation report

The prosecution’s case is that Lawson is known to the victim’s family.

During the month of November 2014, it is alleged that Lawson was at the victim’s home watching television.

He reportedly give the six-year-old girl his cellphone to play games. While the child was playing games, he covered her mouth with his hands to prevent her from screaming.

It is alleged the Lawson pulled down the child’s underwear and raped her.

In October 2017, when the child was sent over to Lawson’s home by her mother to collect chicken from a freezer,she was attacked by him.

It is alleged that Lawson blocked the doorway, grabbed the victim and pinned her down into the chair. He then raped the child and sent her back home.

The child went to school and told her teacher. The victim’s mother was summoned to the school and the incident was reported to the police.